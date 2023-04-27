Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Neno Evangelism Centre Senior pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a has spoken after police on Thursday arrested New Life Prayer Centre and Church Senior Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Pastor Ezekiel, who has a mega church in Mavueni, Kilifi County, was arrested over a series of deaths in his church that were reported by authorities from a local morgue.

In an amateur video that is doing rounds on social media, Pastor James Ng’ang’a, who is another fake pastor, is heard daring the authorities to arrest him if they so wish.

“I am not educated but you guys are. However, my phone receives money. After you arrested this preacher, even you, I pray that you undergo the same. The government come for me, this is now too much,” he says.

The controversial preacher, who is currently out of the country, dared the government to arrest him when he jets back into the country.

Pastor Ng’ang’a also said he does not close the doors leading to his church and everyone, including those who even wanted to eat while inside, were free to do so.

“Kule Jerusalem asubuhi unakunywa chai na toast mbili,” he said, as he dared the government to arrest him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.