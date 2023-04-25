Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio Member of Parliament has called for the arrest of Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s wife and children for being involved in the cult-like massacre of over 73 people in Kilifi County.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi claimed that Mackenzie’s family members encouraged him to commit his criminal acts.

“They should be jailed, him and the wife so that they learn a good lesson. You are part of the participation of ensuring they are fasting, they have to, and even the supervisors, all of them must be in,” Elachi said.

The MP said that the victims were readily persuaded to follow Pastor Mackenzie’s doctrine because they were poor and desperate.

“We cannot take advantage of poverty to finish our people. You know it is poverty that drives anyone to do anything to survive. But then this one who decides that everyone should fast and he’s not fasting must be charged, this one deserves death,” she added.

The Azimio lawmaker argued that stronger restrictions governing religious society registration in Kenya would reduce the exploitation of the devout by church leaders for personal benefit.

“We cannot use the Bible to also now find people going into things where they are brainwashed until you cannot understand. I would plead with the church and religious leaders that it is time to regulate because people have started to take advantage of not just poverty but also people’s challenges,” Elachi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST