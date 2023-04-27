Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – The wife of New Life Prayer Centre senior Pastor Ezekiel Odero has asked Kenyans to pray for her husband who has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers for operating a cult-like church in Kilifi County.

Odero was arrested on Thursday morning for alleged indoctrination amidst suspicions that he is also linked to Pastor Mackenzie, who is in custody for leading a cult that led to the deaths of hundreds of people.

Speaking to journalists after their Mavueni Church was closed indefinitely by the government, the wife told congregants that the government has closed the church indefinitely and asked their followers to pray for the pastor who is in DCI custody.

“I am here to inform you briefly about what is happening. There are investigations that the government is conducting. Nothing is wrong, but we will not have our services for the next few days. I know you have heard many things on social media and TV, and this is happening to New Life and other churches, too,” she said

“Only prayers can help us now as we let the government do its investigations. There is nothing hard before God. He who has faith will have God as their defender,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST