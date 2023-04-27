Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Abraham Kithure Kindiki, has said the government will make sure New Life Prayer Centre Church pastor Ezekiel Odero rots in jail for killing his followers at his Mavueni Church, Kilifi County.

In a statement on Thursday immediately after the controversial pastor was arrested, Kindiki said the notorious pastor will be charged with the mass killing of his followers.

“It is notified for information of the general public that today, Thursday, 27th April 2023, Mr. Ezekiel Ombok Odero, the Head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church at Mavueni within Malindi Sub-County of Kilifi County, has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges related to the mass killing of his followers,” Kindiki said.

Detectives have been investigating claims that Pastor Ezekiel was pulling critically ill followers from hospital wards to his church purportedly to perform miracles on them to heal them.

The preacher is accused of ferrying the sick, including those suffering from terminal illnesses, from various hospital wards to perform healing miracles inside his Mavueni church.

There are reports that some of the patients could have died as a result of being denied medication as a result of the preacher’s actions.

Detectives have also recorded statements from the management and officials of Milele Funeral, Burial, and Benevolent Services in the Mbogolo area near the church’s headquarters in Kilifi town to establish how many bodies, if any, it has received from the church.

