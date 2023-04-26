Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – A few days ago, a whistleblower shocked Kenyans after he alleged that Pastor Ezekiel Odiero has been secretly dumping bodies in a morgue located a few meters from his church.

According to the whistleblower, sick people die daily at Ezekiel’s church in Mavueni, Kilifi County, while desperately seeking healing.

DCI swung into action and grilled the renowned pastor to shed more light on the operations of his church.

When detectives visited the nearby Milele Funeral Home where Pastor Ezekiel is alleged to be dumping the bodies, the morgue’s CEO, Johnson Amani Kea, confirmed that they have been collecting bodies from Ezekiel’s church.

They were ordered to give the exact number of bodies that they have collected from the church.

The morgue is assisting police in investigations.

