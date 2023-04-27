Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Abraham Kindiki, has confirmed that he ordered the Thursday arrest of renowned televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero over religious indoctrination and radicalisation.

In a statement on Thursday, Kindiki said during Ezekiel’s arrest, over 100 people were also arrested and will make a statement on what they were doing in the church.

“The said Church has been shut down. The over 100 people who were holed up at the premises have been evacuated and will be required to record statements,” Kindiki said.

The pastor was also grilled on Wednesday for hours over claims his church is involved in occultism.

Police said the move to summon him on Wednesday was prompted by the ongoing exhumation of bodies from a farm in Shakahola Forest.

Pastor Ezekiel is alleged to be a close friend of Good News International Church pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is in police custody for killing hundreds of his followers at his Shakahola Ranch in Kilifi County.

