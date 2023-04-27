Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Renowned Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New International Life Church, Kilifi, has been arrested.

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested in connection to cultic deaths in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

According to the police, Pastor Ezekiel, who is a bosom friend of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Bishop Dorcas, is an accomplice to rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s Shakahola massacre.

Speaking at a press briefing, Coast Regional Commissioner Onyancha confirmed the arrest and affirmed that Odero’s church was closed.

“This morning we have arrested Pastor Ezekiel Odero for allegations of the deaths that have been occurring at his premises and reported in various media institutions.”

“We have also taken action and closed the prayer centre. We are urging and giving information to the public that the church has been closed and whatever was in there has been cleared out,” she stated.

Onyancha also confirmed that Pastor Ezekiel was being interrogated at the DCI regional headquarters in Mombasa County.

The Commissioner noted that 22 suspects believed to be Mackenzie’s accomplices were also apprehended in a wide-ranging operation against rogue preachers associated with Shakahola Forest deaths.

Pastor Ezekiel arrived for interrogations in his white Lexus LX570 today morning before being arrested and locked up at Kilifi Police Station.

The arrest came after the pastor recorded a statement with Kilifi DCI on Tuesday.

Yesterday, police visited Milele Funeral Home in Mavueni, Kilifi County – a morgue near Pastor Ezekiel’s church and interrogated the management on allegations of cult operations at the Coast.

In addition, Milele Funeral Home CEO, Johnson Amani Kea, affirmed that police questioned them over the number of dead bodies the morgue collected from Pastor Ezekiel’s church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST