Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Nairobi County Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has spoken on the issue of sharing intimate photos on social media without consent.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Passaris condemned the act and termed it a violation of one’s privacy and dignity.

“The release of intimate images of any woman or man without their consent should be condemned in the strongest possible terms as a violation of their privacy and dignity,” Passaris said.

“Such an act is not only a gross invasion of one’s personal life but also an attempt to intimidate, shame, embarrass and silence them,” Passaris added.

The Orange Democratic Movement lawmaker said it is shameful not just for one person, but the society at large which thrives on the destruction of one’s character.

Passaris spoke after a video of a lady lying half-naked on a bed started doing rounds on social media.

Netizens alleged that the woman was Interior Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary Millicent Omanga.

Following the allegations, netizens trolled Omanga claiming she was the one on the said video.

However, it has emerged that the photos may have been photoshopped.

