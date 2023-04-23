Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 23, 2023– President William Ruto has said he will not personally engage with Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga, who has been pushing for talks with him.

Speaking in Meru county while launching government projects on Saturday, Ruto said he is busy serving Kenyans who elected him through the August 9 General Election and he has no time to meet leaders to plan on how to share power.

“Mimi najua kuna viongozi wanajaribu kusukuma mambo mengine hata baada ya uchaguzi. Mimi nataka kuwaambia hawa viongozi kwamba hawa wananchi ni watu waangwana sana. (I know there are some leaders who are trying to lobby for their own selfish interests but I want to tell them that Kenyans are very good people.)” Ruto said.

The Head of state said that Kenyans woke up early on August 9, 2022, to vote for him and so it was time to serve them without any interference.

“After the elections, we agreed that I would serve them in ensuring development and that is where we are at the moment. Haiwezekanii kwamba baada ya uchaguzi, bado tunataka kuwarudisha hawa wananchi kwa mambo yetu ya uongozi. (There is no way that after the elections we still want to take our people back to politics,)” he said.

