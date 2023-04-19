Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Daniella Okocha, the daughter of football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, has shared one of the comments made by a ‘troll’ after she posted her photos on Instagram.

“Respect Daddy Jay Jay, girl. Dress decent, sit decent and act decent. Your father is a legend worldwide. One love,” the comment read

Posting it on Instagram along with photos of herself at the beach, she wrote;

“In the sea. One love,”

“One love is actually my motto for the year. Haters smd”