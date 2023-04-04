Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – One person has died with at least 30 people injured after a passenger train collided with a crane in the southern Netherlands early Tuesday, April 4, Dutch emergency services said.

Rescue teams were sent to the town of Voorschoten, between Hague and Amsterdam, where the accident took place.

A fire department spokesperson told Dutch radio that 19 people were taken to the hospital. Others were being treated on the spot, the emergency services said.

The local news agencies said that a fire broke out in the rear carriage of the passenger train after the collision. There were at least 50 people on board.

Earlier it was reported that a freight train had collided with the train, resulting in derailment and injury to several people.

“Several dozen injured people are being treated at the spot and taken to hospital if necessary,” the emergency services said, adding that “specialists are working to secure the train.”

The accident occurred at around 3.35am on Tuesday, according to reports. A rescue operation is underway.

The local emergency services said in a statement they were “focused on rescuing people”.

Three helicopters have also been delegated for rescue at the scene.

Photos and videos on social media showed the front carriage of the passenger train derailed with rescue workers trying to gain access.

The Netherlands has declared it an emergency and authorities earliersaid as many as 50 people might have been injured in the accident.

Dutch Railways said in a tweet that all passenger trains between Leiden city and parts of The Hague were cancelled after the collision.