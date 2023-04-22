Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 22, 2023 – Politician, Opeyemi Falegan, is of the opinion that once a woman starts asking a man for money, it means she is madly in love with him.

Opeyemi, who is an ex of actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, shared this opinion on his Instagram page this afternoon.

Do you think he has a point?

See his post below