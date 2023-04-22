Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 21, 2023 – NFL star, Odell Beckham Jr, has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation following an allegation made by a woman.

The lady had alleged that the NFL superstar put his hand around her neck in an L.A. hotspot, but the Ravens WR claims the allegations are bogus.

The lady told security operatives that Odell went up to her at Delilah several weeks back, and grabbed her throat with light pressure.

TMZ reported that Odell’s rep has denied the allegation and also said they’ve not been contacted by security operatives.

John Terzian, owner of the L.A. hotspot also told the publication;

“We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

This is coming after Odell was announced as the newest star wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, signing a one-year deal worth $18 million.