Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – A junior staff at Nyamira County had short-lived joy after Ksh 25 million was deposited in her bank account by mistake.

She was supposed to be paid a house allowance of Ksh 2,700 but the human resource officer deposited Ksh 25 million into her account.

The HR Department realized the mistake later and deducted the excess money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.