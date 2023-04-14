Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, April 14, 2023 – Just when President William Ruto thought he has had enough of what is going on in the country, and as he struggles to find the money to pay civil servants who have gone for months without salaries due to cash crunch, governors’ spouses have thrown another spanner into the works.

This is after they demanded to be recognized by the government and given funds to perform their community duties.

According to the County First Ladies Association which they said is soon changing to first spouses of the governor after the election of female governors, the wives said they are incapacitated due to lack of funds.

Emily Nyaribo, wife to Nyamira governor Amos Nyaribo said they “are not flower girls” as they work hard behind the scenes.

They said society expects a lot from them, yet they are incapacitated for lack of funds as their offices are not recognized by the government

She asked the County Assemblies to pass the bills for setting up First Ladies’ offices when they come before the houses.

They called for recognition by the government because they do a lot of work that helps the community.

‘We don’t have a budget and whatever we do is because of the partners we have and the goodwill,” Nyaribo said

‘We want to urge you the county Assembly Members and the Governors to fast-track institutionalization of the first ladies’ offices so as to get a budget to help and support the work that you do,” she added

Agnes Ochillo, wife to Migori governor Ochillo Ayako, on her part, said they just hold ceremonial offices adding that they are just driven by the passion to do the work they do so that they can assist the governors.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi may have opened the Pandora’s box after he created the office for his wife, Tessie, complete with a budget, and now every Tom, Dick, and Harry wants an office and a budget.

The Kenyan DAILY POST