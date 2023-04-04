Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Controversial city playboy Benson Masubo alias Wazir Chacha has resurfaced on social media after a long hiatus.

Chacha came into the limelight in 2018 after he was linked to multiple affairs with female MPs.

He even released intimate photos of him with former Bomet Woman Representative Dr. Cecilia Ng’etich, claiming she had used him and dumped him

He was also alleged to have dated former Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege.

Although Chacha has been lying low, it seems he is still driving female politicians crazy.

He shared a photo goofing around with Kilifi Woman Rep Getrude Mbeyu in her car.

It is not clear whether they are dating.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.