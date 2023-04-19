Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Highly celebrated Broadway composer,

Andrew Lloyd Webber has detailed the last moments of his son Nicholas Webber, a composer and record producer too, was laughing and quoting P.G. Wodehouse just one day before he died of stomach cancer at the age of 43.

In an emotional essay for The New York Times, he says was written just days after Nick’s March 25th passing in hospice care, the legendary composer, 75, shared that the father-son duo were speaking in Wodehouse quotes.

“‘Here’s one for you,’ said Nick, laughing. He had surmised that, after bulletins from New York, his father, as Wodehouse might have put it, was less than gruntled,” Andrew wrote.

“Has anybody ever seen a dramatic critic in the daytime? Of course not. They come out after dark, up to no good.’ We hugged and said our goodbyes.”

“The next day, my son died,” the British musical icon penned. “Nothing’s worse for a parent than the death of a child.”

The “Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats” and “Bad Cinderella” melodist was also the one who revealed Nick’s grave condition to the public on March 19.

“I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill,” the EGOT winner said in a statement.

“As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized.”

Days later Andrew announced via Twitter that his second-oldest of five children had died, telling his followers at the time, “I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital.”

The UK native added, “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” signing off, “-ALW.”

Nick had been following in his famous dad’s footsteps and was even nominated for a Grammy after scoring the original cast recording of “Cinderella” in 2021.