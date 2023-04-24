Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – Leaders from the North Rift counties have demanded President William Ruto take charge of the operation launched to flush out bandits.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki seems to have been overwhelmed by bandits who are now killing at will as the government looks helpless.

Speaking at a funeral service of five locals killed by bandits, the politicians accused Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki of sidelining them in the exercise.

West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor explained that Ruto needed to declare his stand on the conflict.

“We respect the government and want you, the President, to explain the government’s position and chart the way forward on the same,” Murgor remarked.

His sentiments were echoed by Sekerr Member of County Assembly (MCA) Jane Mengich, who advocated for leaders from the region to convene and address the menace permanently.

“Please give us a listening ear. Take your time and listen to leaders from our neighbours and call us together for dialogue as the head of this nation,” Mengich pleaded.

Meanwhile, locals demanded more results from the operation and questioned why locals were still succumbing to bandit attacks.

This comes even as Samburu West Member of Parliament (MP) Naisula Lesuuda had threatened to lead demonstrations at Kindiki’s office over a lack of progress in the multi-agency operation.

Lesuuda argued that bandits still attacked members of her community despite military deployment. She also argued that Kindiki forced residents to vacate their homes but were yet to see the fruits of his directives.

Appearing before the National Assembly on April 12, Kindiki maintained that the operation was progressive as stolen heads of cattle and firearms were recovered.

The Interior Boss added that he would pitch camp in the North Rift to monitor the operation.

