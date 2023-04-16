Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday April 16, 2023 – British rapper, Stefflon Don, has said that a woman is not entitled to half of a man’s earnings if she didn’t struggle with him.
The ex-girlfriend of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, stated this on Twitter on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Do you agree?
Look at what she posted
