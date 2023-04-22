Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – President William Ruto made good his threat to get rid of the State House bar that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was drinking from when he was the Head of State.

This was revealed by Lawyer Donald Kipkorir, who stated that Ruto had pulled down a bar reportedly built at the State House.

Korir made the revelations during a candid conversation he held during a one-on-one meeting with Ruto at State House.

“We reminisced over our friendship that goes back to 1992. I asked for a glass of wine & he told me he pulled down the bar that was there.

“I was given delicious short ribs without wine! It was a humbling experience meeting the President and repairing our friendship,” Kipkorir noted, adding that the two walked down memory lane since their friendship blossomed in 1992 and weathered the political storm over three decades.

Moreover, the famed lawyer underlined that he went to the State House at Ruto’s invitation.

The revelation that Ruto brought down a bar inside the house on the hill gives credence to Ruto’s character as a teetotaller.

In the rare meeting attended by Attorney General Justin Muturi, Ruto informed Kipkorir of his vision for Kenya’s economic transformation.

“President William Ruto also informed me of his vision to transform the country in line with the Asian Tigers and that he would strengthen our bilateral relations with them.

“I implored him to also emulate Thailand 5.0 Economic Plan,” the lawyer added.

Bringing down the bar at the State House adds to the raft of changes Ruto made when he became President.

Other overhauls included changing the presidential standard, changing the portrait of former President Uhuru with his portrait, and removing mounted photos on the walls on the day Uhuru gave Ruto a tour of the State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST