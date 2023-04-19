Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 19, 2023 – A cleric, Pastor Sam has taken to Twitter to share his thought on people “dressing to kill”.

In a tweet he shared, Pastor Sam stated that no daughter of Jesus should “dress to kill.”

The cleric who advised women to dress modestly, added that daughters of Jesus are not Satan who comes to steal, kill and destroy.

He tweeted;

“No daughter of Jesus should dress to kill. You’re not Satan who comes to steal, kill and destroy. Dress modestly and reasonably. Let the brothers also learn self control. Sisters wearing sack won’t stop you. It’s not that deep. All the sophistry don dey too much.”