Friday April 14, 2023 – Nickelodeon actor, Drake Bell has been found safe hours after he was declared ‘missing’ and ‘endangered’ by police in Florida.

“We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” a spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police told us Thursday April 13.

Earlier on Thursday, the department announced on Facebook that Bell was missing and “endangered.”

Authorities added that the “Drake & Josh” alum, 36, was last seen Wednesday evening just before 9 p.m. near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Fla.

However, he appeared to be having a normal day with his young son at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla., just 24 hours before he went missing.

Police also did not mention whether Bell’s son was with him at the time he went missing.

Bell shares Jeremy with his estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling. Page Six exclusively reported in January that the former couple is going through a separation.

The 36-year-old actor, who starred with Josh Peck on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh from 2004-2007 — was previously sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty in a case involving child endangerment and disseminating harmful material to minors.

“I want to make clear that there were no sexual images, nothing physical between me and this individual. I was not charged with anything physical. I was not charged with disseminating of photographs or images or anything like that,” Bell said in an Instagram post addressing the matter.

“This is strictly over text messages. And when I was presented with a plea deal, because of the messages, I felt that it was the best way to get this over quickly, and for everyone involved to be able to move on, and for me to get back to doing what I love, and that’s making music for you.”

During his sentencing hearing, Bell’s victim released a statement, saying, “He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me.” The victim alleged that he sent explicit photos to her when she was 15 years old. “He is a monster and a danger to children,” she added.

In 2020, an ex-girlfriend named Melissa Lingafelt (also known by her stage known, Jimi Ono) also accused Bell of abuse, which he denied.