Thursday April 27, 2023 – Nick Cannon has denied he ‘fumbled’ his marriage to Pop star Mariah Carey.

Speaking on his radio show The Daily Cannon on Wednesday, April 26, the actor and radio personality refused to take the blame for the collapse of his marriage to the mother of two.

The San Diego, California native, 42, was chatting with cohost Courtney Bee Bledsoe, who at one point said to him, ‘I mean you fumbled Mariah.’

Cannon responded, ‘Did I? Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah.’

Bledsoe said that she was ‘playing,’ noting, ‘I don’t know – I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.’

The Masked Singer host said in response, ‘Maybe she fumbled me, to which Bledsoe said, ‘You didn’t make Always Be My Baby so … it’s a little different,’ in reference to her 1996 song.

Cannon began dating Carey in 2008 when Cannon appeared in the video for her single Bye Bye, with the couple getting married later in the year in the Bahamas.

Cannon and the songstress welcomed their children, twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011.

The pair separated in 2014, with Carey later filing divorce papers. Amid the finalization of their split in 2016, the pair agreed on joint custody of their children, who are now 11.

Since his breakup with Carey, the entertainer has welcomed 10 more kids with five different women.

He is father to son Golden, six, daughter Powerful, two, and son Rise, seven months, with Brittany Bell; as well as one-year-old twin boys Zion and Zillion, and five-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott are parents to late son Zen (who tragically died at five-months-old in December of 2021) and four-month-old daughter Halo.

Cannon is father of nine-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi and seven-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.