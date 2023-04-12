Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – Nick Cannon said he’s “all in” on having baby number 13 with newly-single Taylor Swift, following her split from Joe Alwyn after six years together.

Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” Monday, April 10, the father of 12 was asked what he would do if Swift was hypothetically into the idea of having a child with him.

“I’m all in,” he responded to host Howard Stern.

Cannon added: “First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.”

The 42-year-old noted that he and Swift have “very similar” dating experiences, all of which have been in the public eye.

“I think she would relate to me very well,” the comedian explained. “We probably will understand each other.”

Cannon, who shares a dozen kids with six women, joked that his “Spidey senses” began to tingle when he heard that Swift and Alwyn called it quits last week.

He said of the idea of having a baby with the 12-time Grammy winner “would be amazing.”