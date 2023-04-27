Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – New details have emerged indicating that controversial Malindi Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s alleged 800-acre Shakahola farm, where over 90 bodies were exhumed, could be owned by the government of President William Ruto.

This was revealed by Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro.

Speaking during an interview, Mung’ro disclosed that the 800-acre land is part of the Chakama Settlement scheme set aside by the Government to promote rural development by establishing farms in underdeveloped areas.

According to Mung’aro, the 800-acre farm is part of many acres of Chakama Ranch land that people grabbed.

“That land which Mackenzie is occupying is not his; we have three schemes in that area which were initially grabbed by some individuals from the Chakama ranchers,” he said.

He noted that Chakama Settlement Scheme has three phases. The first phase, which is 52,000 acres, was recovered.

The second phase was too recovered five years ago.

He noted that the current 800-acre farm that is believed to be owned by Pastor Mackenzie is the third phase of the settlement scheme.

“We managed to recover Phase One which is about 52,000 acres and Phase Two was recovered around five years ago,” Mung’aro said.

“The area he (Mackenzie) is occupying is Chakama phase three which is currently being contested for by the people who grabbed it and the bank.”

