Friday April 21, 2023 – A man has admitted killing his neighbours – a mum and her two children in a house fire but denies murder charges

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, Naeemah, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three, all died after their first-floor flat in Nottingham, UK was set ablaze by Jamie Barrow, who lives on the same street as the family.

On Friday April 21 he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denied three counts of murder in a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court.

The 31-year-old Barrow also entered a not guilty plea to one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a provisional trial date of June 12.

Fatoumatta’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh rushed back from America after the fire tore through the family home in November.

His children were rushed to hospital but sadly couldn’t be saved and were declared dead shortly after.

Fatoumatta was placed on a life support machine but later died.

Paying tribute to his slain family members, the dad said: “It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.

“Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly.

“It is therefore inconceivable to think who might have committed this cruel crime against my family.

“We thank the Ahmadi Muslim community in Nottinghamshire, the Gambian community, the local neighbours and all those well-wishers for their continuous support in this difficult time.

“I and my in-laws are left without any daughters, grandchildren and nieces. I will deeply miss my family.”