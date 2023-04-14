Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 April 2023 – Police in Kiambu County discovered an illegal alcohol packaging den in Witeithie town during an intelligence-led operation.

The cops seized 500 litres of assorted suspected alcoholic drinks, including ethanol, Chrome, Aquila, and Blue Ice Vodka.

They also recovered KRA seals and several pieces of bottle tops.

A lady identified as, Nduta, who is believed to be the owner of the illegal den, was arrested and is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.