Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Golden State forward Draymond Green has been handed a one game suspension without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis.

The NBA took the decision just before the series shifts to the defending champions’ home court at Chase Center. The controversial incident happened in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Monday night after Sabonis and Green got tangled up while trying to fight for a rebound.

Sabonis hit the floor, and while he was down, he grabbed Green’s right ankle. In response, Green stomped on the Sacramento center’s chest. Sabonis was handed a technical foul while Green was booted from the game.

Green will serve his suspension on Thursday in a pivotal game 3 for the Golden State Warriors, who are down 2-0 heading back to the Chase Center.

NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said “the suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Green has been hit with six flagrant fouls and 27 technical fouls in 147 career playoff games. He was famously suspended in the 2015 NBA Finals after hitting his buddy LeBron James in the groin.