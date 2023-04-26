Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – Victor Osimhen has praised Napoli fans saying they have waited long enough for the Serie A and that it is their turn to celebrate.

Napoli edged closer to the Italian topflight title after beating Juventus 1-0 away on Sunday, April 23.

A stoppage time goal from Giacomo Raspadori sealed the win for Napoli taking Luciano Spalletti’s side to 17 points ahead of second placed Lazio.

A win for Napoli against Salernitana and Lazio failing to beat Inter will see Osimhen and his teammates crowned champions.

The last time Napoli were crowned champions of Italy was in 1990 under the guidance of late Argentina football great Diego Maradona.

Taking to social media; Osimhen wrote:

‘Dear Neapolitans,You Have Waited Long Enough!Now It’s Your Turn!!!💙🤍.’

Osimhen still leads the top scoring chart with 21 goals.