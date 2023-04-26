Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – A man arrested for indecent exposure gave police a very creative excuse for masturbating in public.

Police officers were sent to a convenience store in Vero Beach, Florida, USA, after someone dialed the 911 emergency number and to report that “there was a naked white male screaming at a white female on the side of the road.”

When they arrived at the scene, officers encountered Jason Roach, who had been involved in a number of previous public masturbation incidents.

A witness told police that Roach “was naked and touching himself in the motion of masturbating” while near the Speedway convenience store at around 6am on Sunday morning.

Police had been called an Arby’s restaurant and a Wawa convenience store on the evening before Sunday’s Vero beach incident to find Roach, 40, pleasuring himself in public.

In those cases, court records show, Roach “stopped and went on his way”. However on the third offence, Roach was placed under arrest.

When questioned by police Roach explained to them that he “was having issues with his rectum and in order to get rid of that pain he had to ejaculate.”

Roach was arrested for exposure of sexual organs, which is a misdemeanor offence. He was booked into the Indian River county jail, where he is being held on $50,000 (£40,000) bond.

Roach, who is scheduled to appear in court on May 2, has previously been convicted of battery; petty theft; violating a protective order; burglary; grand theft; filing false documents; and resisting police, according to The Smoking Gun.