Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Mike Sonko’s high-end Volume VIP Club which is located in the Shanzu area is hiring naked ladies to entertain revelers.

A video taken by a reveler showed some sexy ladies busy dancing erotically on the poles while naked.

They displayed their big derrieres and simulated sex as revellers watched.

Although the popular club is disguised as an ordinary high-end entertainment joint, it is transformed into a strip club late at night.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.