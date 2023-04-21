Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – Actor, TV host and musician, Nick Cannon has joked that birth control doesn’t work against his “super sperm.”

Nick Cannon, who has fathered a dozen children, in a recent interview forgot his daughter Onyx when asked to name all his 12 children.

The “Wild ‘N Out” host first became a father in 2011, when his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11.

He later welcomed sons Golden, 6, and Rise, 7 months, and daughter Powerful, 2, with ex Brittany Bell; twin boys Zion and Zillion, both 1, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo, 4 months, with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott also are parents to son Zen, who sadly passed away from brain cancer in December 2021. He was 5 months old.

Speaking on Howie Mandel’s “Does Stuff” podcast, he said;

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something,” he said on , adding, “because I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant.”

‘’When Mandel asked if the “Masked Singer” host, 42, was done expanding his brood, he replied, “I guess … yeah? I don’t wanna say yeah, and then, like, you know, it’s the reproductive system … it could happen at any time … I’m good with my dozen.”

Cannon added, “I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lesson.”