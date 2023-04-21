Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – Mike Lindell has been ordered to fork over $5 million to a cybersecurity expert who debunked data from the MyPillow CEO in a “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” related to the 2020 US election.

Back in 2021, the MyPillow founder who is also a MAGA influencer and election-denial bankroller was so sure he had data proving Chinese interference in the 2020 presidential election that he announced a contest offering a $5 million bounty to anyone who could “Prove Mike Wrong.”

He then presented his supposed proof at a “cyber symposium” in South Dakota where Lindell expected, as he later said in a deposition, that “cyber guys” would gather to confirm he was right.

However, only one expert took the “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” seriously: software forensics consultant Robert Zeidman, a 63-year-old Trump voter in Nevada. Despite his political allegiance, Zeidman did indeed prove that Mike was wrong. What happened next wasn’t much of a surprise, either: Lindell never made good on the reward.

An arbitration panel ruled that Lindell’s firm, Lindell Management, must pay the lump sum out to Robert Zeidman for disproving the far-right conspiracy theorist’s baseless election fraud claims.

“Based on the foregoing analysis, Mr. Zeidman performed under the contract,” the ruling said. “He proved the data Lindell LLC provided, and represented reflected information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data. Failure to pay Mr. Zeidman the $5 million prized was a breach of the contract, entitling him to recover.” The arbitrator ruled that the money must be paid within 30 days of the decision.

Lindell blasted the arbitration decision, saying it was a horrible decision, and it is all going to end up in court. He also reiterared his desire to get rid of electronic voting machines.