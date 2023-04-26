Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Controversial city preacher, Apostle Francis Musili of ATG Church, located in downtown Nairobi, was captured on camera bragging about his flamboyant lifestyle.

Speaking to his brainwashed church members, the rogue man of God claimed that he spends Ksh 5.8 Million per month.

”My monthly budget is Ksh 5.8 million,” he said as his congregants clapped for him.

He further bragged that if he stumbles upon Ksh 2 Million abandoned somewhere, he can’t steal the money because such an amount of money is peanuts to him.

However, if the money is above Ksh 10 million, he can think about it.

Apostle Musili is among the flamboyant Kenyan preachers making millions of shillings selling anointed water and faking miracles.

Watch a video of him bragging about being a heavy spender.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.