Monday, 24 April 2023 – Kilifi-based preacher Ezekiel Odiero of New Life Church International is on the spot for brainwashing his followers.

Pastor Ezekiel sells water in small bottles which he claims is anointed.

The water bottles, which are branded with his images, are sold at Ksh 100 each.

Sick people from in and out of the country have been flocking to his church in Mavueni to buy the water.

A lady has narrated how her diabetic friend almost died after visiting Pastor Ezekiel’s church.

She bought the alleged ‘holy water’ and stopped taking medicine.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It took a lot of effort to persuade her to continue with her medication.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.