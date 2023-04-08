Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Laikipia East Member of Parliament, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has urged Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders to be sober and stop abusing their Azimio One Kenya Alliance counterparts.

Speaking in Laikipia on Friday, Kiunjuri discouraged the political confrontations between leaders from the two factions that had been punctuated with despicable utterances, saying they were not helpful in addressing real issues faced by Kenyans.

Kiunjuri further thanked Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio chief, for suspending demonstrations and giving dialogue a chance.

Mwangi, who is also The Service Party leader, also said the bipartisan dialogue between Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders and Azimio should consider a review of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

“We have all agreed that is why we want to have this conversation. I urge Raila to get out of the streets and stop wearing sufurias and throwing stones come on the table.

“Those of us in Kenya Kwanza must stop abusing Raila and Azimio so that we can address the real issues facing Kenyans. So far no one can chest thump that they have more numbers than others,” Kiunjuri stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST