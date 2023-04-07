Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 7, 2023 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has blasted Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for calling the Kamba community cowards.

In a statement on Friday, Mutua disagreed with Kalonzo, saying that the Kamba will not fight for a lost course.

He noted that the community does not approve of mass action and the destruction of property.

“I wish to humbly and with a lot of respect, inform him that the world and Kenya prefer peace to violence. This is not because a certain community – Kambas in this case – are cowards. NO – it is because they are just not violent and do not approve of maandamano, violence, looting and destruction of property,” Mutua stated.

”Kenyans and indeed Kamba’s are intelligent people and do not engage in futility. People know the reality and no amount of desperation will get us to participate in a lost cause: You really want our relatives to burn their businesses in Machakos, Kitui, Mwingi, Wote, etc to be seen to be brave? Engaging in violence and unjustified processes do not make one a hero. They, instead, expose one’s desperate underbelly.”Mutua added.

Mutua was responding to Kalonzo who on Wednesday said that the Kamba community displayed cowardice during demonstrations.

He called on the community to emulate Luos if they want to win the Presidency.

“Kambas displayed utmost cowardice during the demonstrations. Kambas should emulate Luos to win the presidency.

“If you developed a spine, the whole nation would take notice. Winning the presidency will take more than pressuring Raila Odinga to declare his support to Kalonzo. These things are never given. They are grabbed,” Kalonzo said.

