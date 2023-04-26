Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed that President William Ruto’s government needs help on how to drive the economy.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Ngunyi revealed that the government is currently under confusion from very green-horned officials who are not yet aware of what to do at such a time.

He further noted that with the exit of former Central Bank of Kenya Governor Njoroge, there shall be a new regime of ill-equipped officials who will be very experimental with everything and that is dangerous.

“There is a CRISIS of market CONFIDENCE in our economy. And I fear that the EXIT of Governor Njoroge from CBK on 27th June will URSHER in a bunch of greenhorns.

“I am afraid of EXPERIMENTAL economists DRIVING an incompetent GOVERNMENT. They need HELP,” Mutahi stated.

