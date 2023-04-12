Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – Music executive, Don Jazzy has since on Sunday, April 10, been putting a smile on the faces of some of his followers on Twitter.

The singer was asked if he can gift someone anything he or she wanted.

The Twitter user then mentioned that he or she needed N200,000 for a family member’s school fees.

Don Jazzy sent the money immediately.

Other Twitter users seized the opportunity to make demands and the singer was kind enough to oblige them.

He even sent someone N1 million to pay for accomodation.

Read his tweets below