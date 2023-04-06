Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has held the Azimio-One Kenya coalition Parliamentary group meeting at Stoni Athi in Machakos, ahead of his dialogue with President William Ruto.

However, conspicuously missing was former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the Azimio chairman, raising eyebrows.

But Uhuru sent his apologies for not attending the meeting that is meant to endorse leaders who will negotiate with Ruto on behalf of Azimio among other things.

Addressing the gathering, Raila presented Uhuru’s apology for not attending the meeting, saying the former president, however, pledged support for whatever decision the legislators would reach.

“I bring apologies from our chairman Uhuru Kenyatta, he wanted to come but he was unable, but he said he will support whatever resolution we will make today,” Raila told the legislators.

KANU party chairperson Gideon Moi was also not in attendance but sent his apologies.

Raila said the coalition was preparing to send its members to the bipartisan parliamentary committee, per the opposition’s agreement on Sunday to call off anti-government protests and address its issues with President William Ruto’s administration.

“We shall send our members to that select committee. The point of reference shall be lowering the cost of unga and electricity, audit of IEBC servers used before, during and after the 2022 elections, reviewing the dismissal of the IEBC four, and for the government to consider restructuring IEBC by devolving its structures,” Raila said.

He said they will also recommend legal policies and reforms to improve the electoral process, and a review of the law to ensure party allegiance.

“Should there be no meaningful engagements we shall mobilise Kenyans again under Article 37,” Raila added, referring to a return to the streets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST