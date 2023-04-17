Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has warned Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga against resuming his weekly demos.

On Sunday, Raila, who held a meeting at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi, said his coalition will resume demos after the end of Ramadhan since President William Ruto‘s government has refused to engage in serious talks with the opposition.

Mudavadi said the move by Raila Odinga and his troops is aimed at triggering chaos and disruption.

He insisted that the move could plunge the country into political uncertainty.

“I want to tell Azimio, please do not try and wish a revisitation of ICC on Kenya. You are provoking Kenyans, trying to instigate chaos and trying to create a spark that will lead to disruptions of normalcy.

“President (William)Ruto and many Kenyans have restrained themselves trying to ensure the country remains peaceful,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime CS spoke in Mombasa on Sunday, when he attended an Iftar dinner organised by the Coast Muslim community.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.