Sunday, April 16, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has attacked Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, for calling for the opening of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission servers, 7 months after the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Speaking in the Sabatia constituency on Saturday, Mudavadi termed Raila Odinga’s move as malicious and undemocratic.

Mudavadi said during the presidential election results petition at the Supreme Court, the apex court authorized the demand to open IEBC servers.

“The Azimio side petitioned the Supreme Court and provided the required legal supporting documentation. The Supreme Court directed the opening of servers to check that the results tallied at Bomas matched the results transmitted from the polling places exactly,” he said.

Mudavadi claimed that when the servers were opened, Raila Odinga’s lawyers, Kenya Kwanza Alliance, and the Registrar of the Supreme Court went through the verification process.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader accused the former premier of failing to honor the constitution and the rule of law in his back-to-the-streets threat.

He argued that Raila failed to admit that in politics there is the aspect of compromise and consensus, explaining that the Azimio la Umoja leader did not want to compromise anything.

“In a democracy, you must acknowledge that there are times when you will win and times when you will lose. Respect the wishes and will of the Kenyan people, including Raila, if you consider yourself to be a true democrat. You cannot claim that something is wrong all the time or during every election season,” Mudavadi explained.

