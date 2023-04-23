Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 23, 2023 – President William Ruto has banned cars from the Ksh900 million Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

Addressing residents while launching projects in the area, Ruto ordered all motorists to walk on foot to access the stadium after parking their cars at designated points.

The visibly angry Ruto lamented that political leaders holding events at the stadium had destroyed critical infrastructure using their cars.

He underlined that his government was forced to plan for rehabilitation works to restore the Sh900 million Kinoru Stadium and would hand it over to Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza once completed.

“So, if you take cars inside there to destroy the stadium, we will deal with you. If you want to hold a rally, you would be allowed to use the field, but no car will be allowed inside the stadium,” Ruto stated.

“Leave your cars outside then walk on foot,” the Head of State insisted.

Ruto further implored the county to care for the stadium with a capacity of 30,000, meeting international standards.

“You know that Kinoru Stadium, we will hand it over to the county government. We found that people who had various political events came with their cars and destroyed the tartan inside the stadium,” Ruto indicated.

“I want to inform you that the works in Kinoru stadium would be completed in 2 months, and I come to hand it over to this Governor (Kawira Mwangaza),” he further clarified.

Kinoru Stadium was first commissioned for renovation in 2014 by then-Meru Governor Peter Munya. It took seven months for the first phase to be completed.

