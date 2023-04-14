Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 14, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said Mt Kenya women are crying over an increase in the sale of illicit alcohol in the region.

Speaking on Friday in Nyeri at a meeting to address the issue of illicit brew consumption, Gachagua said he was embarrassed by the words the women told him.

“Our youth are finished, instead of sleeping on the bed they are sleeping on the floor,” he said.

The second in command said that even in schools, one will find the classrooms empty as there are no children.

“Because this ethanol comes while it is mixed, inamaliza all the systems kwa hii vijana wetu. All the batteries are down ata ikiekwa charge it cannot pick. So, our women are crying,” he said.

To combat the menace, Gachagua said the government will set up mechanisms and strategies to put an end to the menace starting from the Central region and that it will set the pace for the rest of the country.

