Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, April 23, 2023 – An outspoken Senator from Mt Kenya region has threatened to dump President William Ruto if he goes ahead and decides to have a handshake with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday, Meru county senator Kathuri Murungi threatened to lead Mt Kenya leaders in leaving the Ruto camp if he decides to get into a handshake with Raila.

Murungi, who is also Senate deputy speaker, urged President Ruto not to bow to pressure about accommodating the former Prime Minister in the government.

“I am pleading with the President not to try going into a handshake agreement with Raila Odinga no matter how he cries. If you make the mistake of entering a handshake with him, we will desert you.

“We voted for you with a clean heart and you are our trustee. The government is for all of us and we have said we don’t want to hear about Raila,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.