Monday April 17, 2023 – Tchidi Chikere has married a new wife less than two years after his marriage to actress Nuella Njubigbo ended.

He explained that he got married in the United States of America some months ago and he wants friends and fans to know that he is “okay” and “happy”.

He hid his new wife’s face in photos he shared online but showed off her engagement ring.

This is the third marriage for the actor after his first two marriages ended.

He shares three sons with his first wife, actress Sophia, and a daughter with his second wife, actress Nuella Njubigbo.

In April 2022, after actor Yul Edochie announced he had married a second wife, Chikere hailed him and then got trolled for it.

Responding to a troll who told him he can’t keep a marriage, Tchidi said at the time:

“My first marriage lasted 11 years, my second lasted 7 years until she took her things and sneaked out of the house.

“The problem with some of you women is you think you run the world because men don’t talk. Maybe one day I’ll tell my story if I feel I really need the love of one-track-minded people like you. Now get off my page or shut up.”