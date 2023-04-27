Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – Singer Meghan Trainor has opened up on her sex life with her husband and actor, Daryl Sabara.

Speaking during a recent episode of “Workin’ On It” podcast, Meghan said sometimes sex is so “painful” with her “big boy” husband, Daryl Sabara, that she “can’t walk” afterward.

She further said that she wishes she could make the “Spy Kids” star smaller. The 29-year-old Grammy winner said;

“[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip,’” Trainor explained. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that.”

The songwriter has been diagnosed with vaginismus, which is defined as involuntary tensing of the vagina.

After welcoming son Riley, now 2, in February 2021, Trainor “took so long to even consider having sex” with the actor to conceive baby No. 2.

Recounting the experience, Meghan said;

“As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ like, to the point when … I had to ice myself after.”

Despite trying “every angle,” Meghan said that “each one [has been] worse than the other” and rejected her guest Trisha Paytas’ idea to get on top.

She added;

“I’m like ‘Please, no, for so many reasons.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t look at me. I don’t like this. This hurts way worse.’”

Meghan wants to eventually “be a star at sex” one day and has even tried transcendental meditation to help with her pain — but she falls asleep “every time.”

She and Sabara began dating in 2016 after meeting two years prior, with him getting down on one knee in 2017. The duo got married the following year.