Friday April 14, 2023 – Actor Uti Nwachukwu is of the opinion that most people that spend a lot of time working on their bodies usually do not have enough time to work on their behavior, character, or mindset.

He shared this thought on his Twitter handle on Friday, April 14.

It reads;

‘Unpopular Opinion:

Most people that spend a lot of time working on their bodies, usually do not have enough time to work on their behaviour/ character / mindset.

Only very few can balance both.

So choose the one you want to spend your time with! BODY OR CHARACTER?”