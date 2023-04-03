Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – UDA leaders and some sections of Kenyans have been calling for the official retirement of veteran politician Raila Odinga.

Just last week, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said by calling for anti-governmental protests every week, the former Prime Minister was being unfair and invited him for a meeting with the Kenya Kwanza Government to discuss his exit.

“Raila, you have been unfair to the people of Kenya, and we want to invite you for a meeting with President William Ruto to discuss your exit from Kenya’s political space,” DP Gachagua said.

However, Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai said on Monday, April 3, that Kenyans will miss the ODM leader when he retires.

Speaking during an interview on KBC, Alai termed Raila as a gentleman and statesman adding that he will be dearly missed once he exits active politics.

“When Raila will no longer be part of this country’s political process, Kenyans will realize the kind of gentleman and statesman we had,” Alai said.

It is not clear whether Raila who unsuccessfully contested for the presidency for a record fifth time will give a sixth stab at the country’s top seat in the 2027 elections.

After losing to President William Ruto, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga in December 2022 dismissed calls asking him to retire from politics.

Raila argued that he is still firm and will put the Government to task and ensure Kenyans get the justice and services they deserve. “There are people who keep on telling me to go back to Bondo… I am still here to ensure that Kenyans get good leadership and services they deserve. Critics should know that I will go to Bondo on my own time, not because of their demand,” he said.