Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Trade, Investment, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is hell-bent on evicting Kambas squatting on East African Portland Cement (EAPC) land in Athi River.

This is despite President William Ruto assuring the residents that they will not be evicted as long as he is still the president of Kenya.

While appearing before the committee of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Kuria, through Industry PS Juma Mukhwana, asked the committee to help evict the squatters and recover the East African Portland Cement (EAPC) land.

The PS urged the committee to intervene and hasten the process as a section of the land was up for sale to enable the company to explore other opportunities, including the production of limestone.

Mukhwana also lamented the numerous court cases filed by the squatters that hinder the development of the land.

“We ask for the Trade Committee’s protection and intervention to assist EAPC Ltd to conclude the court cases lodged by the squatters,” he pleaded.

On the other hand, EAPC Managing Director Oliver Kiribati told the committee that the company had settled debts that were owed to the financial lending institutions and it was indebted to the GOK, KRA, and JAICA.

“To guarantee profitability, the company intends to conclude the remaining phases of the plant refurbishment. We ask the committee to help us get working capital and repay pending debt,” Kiribati added.

On his part, the committee chairperson James Mwangi Gakuya requested for strategies to be put in place by the company to ensure its revival as well as deal with the crippling debt.

